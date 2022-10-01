Anas stuns favourite Ammad to win U19 title

ISLAMABAD: Fast-improving Anas Ali stunned favourite and winner of the last event to annex the Boys Under-19 title in the Pakistan Squash Circuit III at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex on Friday.
Anas (PB) defeated Mohammad Ammad (PAF) 11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6. Anas made going hard for Ammad, winning the first two in style. He was also seen at his best in the fourth showing extreme fitness and agility. His reach was outstanding and so was his stamina which outwitted his opponent.
Maryam Malik (Army) got the better of Meshwish Ali (Sindh) 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 9-11, 14-12 to win the girls under-19 title. Senator Prince Agha Omer graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed trophies among players.
Boys under-19: Anas Ali (PB) bt M Ammad (PAF) 11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6 (3-1).
Girls under-19: Maryam Malik (Army) bt Meshwish Ali (Sindh) 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 9-11, 14-12 (3-2).
Boys under-17: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Huraira Khan (PAF) 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9 (3-1).
Boys under-15: Azan Ali (Army) bt Mubeen Khan (PAF) 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 (3-1)
Boys under-13: Noman Khan (PAF) bt Ahmed Khalil (PAF) 4-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6 (3-1).
Boys under-11: Mamoon Khan (PAF) bt Faizan Ali (PB) 2-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 (3-2).
