CP, SP win opening round matches

LAHORE: Half-centuries from Imran Dogar and Rizwan Hussain led Central Punjab to a two-wicket win over Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, in the first round of Cricket Associations Championship on Friday.

At the UBL Sports Complex, a 169-run opening partnership between Imran and Rizwan helped Central Punjab to chase down the 225-run target in the 65th over. Rizwan top-scored with 88 off 137 balls, smashing 12 fours and two sixes. Imran struck 12 boundaries in his 139-ball 72.

Sindh’s Arish Ali Khan bagged four wickets for 47 and ended the match with eight wickets. Majid Asghar grabbed three wickets for 47 and ended the match with six wickets.

At the KCCA Stadium, Southern Punjab defeated Northern by 66 runs. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 101 for one, Northern were bowled out for 313 to hand 66-run victory to Southern Punjab. Half centuries by Northern’s Taimoor Sultan (64, 123b, eight fours, one six), Hasan Raza (63, 99b, three fours, two sixes) and Nasir Nawaz (59, 70b, four fours, two sixes) went in vain.