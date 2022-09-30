LWMC introduces in-house fueling system

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday has introduced a system of in-house fueling in the company. The step was taken to save fuel as well as to control alleged fuel theft from the company vehicles. Officials said currently the company has a contract with PSO and fuel was being issued to its vehicles through more than 150 PSO pumps across the city. LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhary said that LWMC was committed to provide the best and transparent cleanliness services to the citizens of provincial capital. In this regard, he said special measures were being taken to ensure the transparency in all procedures and processes including issuance of fuel to the operational vehicles.

He stated that LWMC has decided to start in-house issuance of fuel through Pakistan State Oil. In order to make this possible the number of pumps will be reduced from 150 to 06, which will be installed at LWMC’s workshops.

By providing fueling facilities at these 6 pumps, the monitoring mechanism will be improved. He added that the decision of in-house fueling was taken in the board meeting and open tendering will be done to bring fuel to these workshops.

Chairman LWMC further said that the company was strengthening the monitoring mechanism through which the fuel leakage can also be reduced and the company will all be able to save several thousand liters of petrol per month.

Meanwhile, the company has mobilised all its departments to work efficiently for the successful cleanliness operation in the city on daily basis. As per LWMC spokesperson, LWMC’s higher management was working vigorously and monitoring the operation.

On Thursday, Chairman LWMC Atif Chaudhary visited Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and LWMC workshop at Outfall Road to review the cleanliness arrangements in different areas. During the visit, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Fahad Mehmood also accompanied him. Chairman LWMC Atif Chaudhary were briefed on the working mechanism of workshop.

Talking on the occasion Chairman LWMC Atif Chaudhary stated that providing clean and healthy environment to the citizens of Lahore was our topmost priority. In order to ensure the transparency in day-to-day matters soon the manual record of workshop will be digitalized. “I my self is paying visits to several areas to facilitate the citizens,” he said adding any sort of negligence will not be tolerated. He also said that without the cooperation of the public the task of maintaining cleanliness in the city becomes difficult. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LWMC and instead of littering and throwing waste in streets, culverts, canals, and open plots should use waste bins. In case of waste-related complaint citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore.