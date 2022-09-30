Beggar girl gang-raped by six persons

LAHORE:A beggar girl kidnapped from Sundar area six days back managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers and reached Lahore from Haveli Lakha.

However, police could not recover the victim’s brother who was also kidnapped. Six persons had abducted a 14-year-old beggar girl (E) and her six-year-old brother Imran at gunpoint, took them to Haveli Lakha and gang-raped the girl at gunpoint for six days.

The girl managed to escape and reached Lahore. She informed her father about the whole matter. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and started searching for the accused. The victims’ father Rangu said that Shahbaz, Naveed, Ramzan, M Teddi along with their accomplices had kidnapped his daughter along with his son. He said that his son was still in their possession of accused and his life was in danger. He appealed to the higher authorities to arrest the accused and recover his son.

Missing student recovered: Mozang police recovered a missing student from another madrassa after three days. A case of kidnapping of 11-year-old boy Abdullah was registered on September 25 against unknown persons. Police traced Abdullah and handed him over to his family. Police said that Abdullah went from home to the madrassa but did not reach there and instead went to take admission in another madrassa.

The child told the Madrassa administration the address of his father's shop instead of his home. The madrasa administration kept the child for three days; however, no untoward incident took place with him.

Rickshaw driver held for harassing girl: A traffic warden caught a rickshaw driver, who was constantly harassing a girl, and handed over him to the Garden Town police. The rickshaw driver identified as Amir was harassing and shouting at the girl. The girl complained to the traffic warden and said that the rickshaw driver had been harassing her for a week.

Child’s kidnap attempt foiled: Shahdara Dolphin Squad foiled an attempt to kidnap a mentally challenged child. The accused Hassan along with his accomplice abducted the child from Sui Gas Chowk who was playing in the street. Police arrested Hassan while his accomplice escaped from the scene. Police handed over the child to his father Abdul Jabbar.

Murder case registered against man for killing wife: Chung police registered a murder case against a man for killing his wife 15 years ago. Hanifan Bibi, a resident of Faisalabad, filed an application in Chung police station that her daughter Tabasum Shahzadi eloped with M Siddique 15 years ago. She settled in Sher Shah Colony Chung and ended up contact with her. A few days ago, when she reached Sher Shah Colony looking for her, her son-in-law was upset to see her. When she asked him about her daughter, he started making excuses.

On the request of the woman, the police took the accused Siddique into custody and interrogated him. The accused revealed that after killing his wife, he cut the body into pieces and threw them at different places. Speeding bike kills boy: A three-year-old boy was killed by a speeding motorcycle in Baghbanpura police area on Thursday.

The victim Hanzla, a resident of Sukh Nehar Baghbanpura, was crossing the road along with his father when a rashly driven motorcycle coming from behind hit them, as a result of which both father and son were seriously injured. The motorcycle rider escaped from the scene. The injured were shifted to the hospital where Hanzla succumbed to his injuries, while the father's condition was said to be out of danger.

On receiving the information, the police registered a case against the unknown motorcyclist on the complaint of the victim's mother and started searching for the accused bike rider. Man found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Kahana police on Thursday.

Locals spotted the body lying dead on the footpath in Toor village Kahana and informed the police. Police said that the deceased, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy.