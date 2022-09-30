Ukraine forces secure town on frontline river

KUPIANSK, Ukraine: Ukraine’s forces have secured all of Kupiansk, driving Russian troops from their remaining positions on the east bank of the river that divides the northeastern Ukrainian town, AFP saw on Thursday. The bulk of Kupiansk, a major railway hub, was recaptured from Russian forces earlier this month in a lightning Ukrainian offensive to liberate Russian-occupied areas of the Kharkiv region.
LONDON: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has thanked Almighty Allah after Islamabad High Court...
MOSCOW: Three Russian cosmonauts touched down on Thursday on the steppe of Kazakhstan following a six-month mission on...
PARIS: The James Webb and Hubble telescopes on Thursday revealed their initial images of a spacecraft deliberately...
SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Thursday, Seoul’s military said, Pyongyang’s third such launch...
DUBAI: More than 40 humanitarian groups on Thursday called for an extension to the ceasefire in war-torn Yemen,...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned Russia’s plans to declare...
Comments