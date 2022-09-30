 
close
Friday September 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Ukraine forces secure town on frontline river

By AFP
September 30, 2022

KUPIANSK, Ukraine: Ukraine’s forces have secured all of Kupiansk, driving Russian troops from their remaining positions on the east bank of the river that divides the northeastern Ukrainian town, AFP saw on Thursday. The bulk of Kupiansk, a major railway hub, was recaptured from Russian forces earlier this month in a lightning Ukrainian offensive to liberate Russian-occupied areas of the Kharkiv region.

Comments