LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" at 3:10 pm (1410 GMT) on September 8, according to her death certificate released on Thursday, or nearly three-and-a-half hours before the news was announced to the world.

The 96-year-old monarch died at her Balmoral Castle estate in the Scottish Highlands.Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in British history and ruled as head of state for 70 years from 1952.