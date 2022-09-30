Man who ‘threw acid on ex-wife’ remanded in judicial custody

A judicial magistrate on Thursday sent a suspect to prison in a case pertaining to allegedly throwing acid on his former wife. Farhan has been booked and arrested for allegedly attacking his former wife with acid within the Pak Colony police station on September 20.
The investigating officer produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate (District West) on the completion of his three-day physical remand and stated that his custody was no longer required for interrogation. The magistrate then sent the suspect to prison and directed the IO to submit a charge sheet against him at the next hearing.
Quoting the victim, the IO said she had separated from the suspect five years back due to domestic issues. On September 20, the suspect threw acid on her face, wounding the right side of her face and right eye. The officer said the statement of the victim had also been recorded under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code. An FIR has been registered at the Pak Colony police station on the complaint of the victim.
