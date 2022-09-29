PAF ready for befitting response to foe: Air Chief Sidhu

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force conducted an operational Air Defence exercise focusing at fostering synergy while considering future warfare challenges on Wednesday. The exercise was focused on integration of PAF and Pak Army air defence assets.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) oversaw the operational PAF Air Defence exercise. PAF operational assets, including Fighter aircraft, Air Defense elements, Force Multipliers and Battle Management Centers were also integrated in the exercise.

Highlighting the importance of UAS, the Air Chief said that, “The role of Unmanned Aerial Systems is becoming increasingly important for military conflicts. UAS have assumed the lead role as force multipliers that could play a decisive role in the final outcome of modern day battles. The CAS emphasized that PAF was fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region and is fully prepared to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.