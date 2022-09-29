Naanbai’s electrocution: JUIF seeks case registration against official

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader Mufti Kifayatullah on Wednesday reiterated his demand for the registration of the first information report (FIR) against the assistant commissioner, during whose raid against polythene bags a naanbai was electrocuted.

“We are going to hold an all-parties conference as the deputy commissioner ordered the arrest of over a dozen peaceful protesters instead of getting the FIR registered against his subordinate,” he said while speaking at a gathering of party workers.

Kifayatullah, who was released on the order of Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Circuit bench along with his two sons Hussain Kifayat and Hassan Kifayat the other day, said that arrests could never dampen his spirit.

“I have been arrested dozens of times for raising various issues and would continue to do so,” he said.

The JUIF leader said that his son Hassan Kifayat was hardly 17 years of age, but the deputy commissioner ordered his arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

He alleged that he and his sons were tortured during custody.

Amid slogans raised by the party workers, Kifayatullah asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to

take action against those officers who were responsible for creating

law and order at the district level.

“The naanbai who belonged to the Shangla district and had no blood and any other relations with us but we stood against his electrocution during the assistant commissioner’s crackdown against polythene bags,” he said.