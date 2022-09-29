Continuation of employment of 1,362 NPIW staffers approved

LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk presided over a meeting regarding appointments in the second phase of the National Programme for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, law secretary and officials of agriculture, irrigation and finance departments attended the meeting. During the meeting, Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk has approved the continuation of employment of 1,362 employees of the National Programme for the Improvement of Watercourses (NPIW) under the PIPIP programme of the agriculture department to the second phase. This staff was recruited temporarily in the first phase of this project aimed to increase the productivity of irrigated agricultural lands and they have shown good performance. However, this special concession has been given to these NPIW employees based on their 12 years of rich experience and the results of the first phase.

This will be limited to these employees only and the recruitment for the remaining project posts will be done as per the recruitment policy. This decision will continue the employment of many individuals who were rendered unemployed at the culmination of the first phase. While clarifying the rules and regulations regarding the reemployment of employees, the law secretary directed the Agriculture Department to articulate in PC-1 of NPIW's second phase that how many employees are being transferred from the first phase and how many new recruitments are being made in the second phase.