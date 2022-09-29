Skill training launched for flood victims

LAHORE:Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) is launching a special training programme, “Rehabilitation of Flood Affectees - Hunar say Zindigi ki bahali” to support the economic rehabilitation of flood-affected residents of Punjab.

The Chief Operating Officer of the PSDF Ali Akbar Bosan Wednesday stated that the programme will aim to reconnect flood affected communities, through providing trainings in 13 critical trades to 1,000 individuals ranging from vocational skills in construction work to textiles aimed at boosting the resident’s professional development.

The recent floods have affected one-third of the nation, causing an estimated damage between 15-20 billion dollars including 1,200 schools destroyed in Punjab alone (according to the National Disaster Management Authority). Rajanpur, Layyah and DG Khan are districts that have directly suffered the most damage caused in the Punjab region. Financial donations though valuable will not be sufficient to deal with the devastation caused in a sustainable and holistic way.

People and communities will also require relevant skills that will support them in accessing income-generating opportunities. “PSDF will bring its skills expertise and play an active role in the nation-building process that is required to rebuild the infrastructure and the livelihoods of people in the flood-affected areas.

We require a long-term response to effectively support communities and skill development head on addresses the human development needs of the region. Punjab Skill Development Fund will support in the recovery and rebuilding efforts in a tangible way, Bosan added.