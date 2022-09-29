Cabinet body reviews law & order situation

LAHORE:A cabinet sub-committee on law and order led by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja on Wednesday reviewed overall situation of law and order in Punjab, including security arrangements for visiting England cricket team.

Home Minister Col (retd) M Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (retd) Asadullah, the CCPO Lahore, commissioner and others attended the meeting.

Basharat Raja while addressing the meeting, said that England team would play three matches in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2. “The England team has been given VVIP status by the government”, he added.

He directed that there should be minimum traffic problems for people during the movement of visiting team. Home Minister Hashim Dogar said that the implementation of the security protocol for the visiting team should be ensured in all cases. The meeting was briefed that the Pakistan Junior League would also start from October 6 in Lahore.

The U-19 matches would continue till October 21 in which some foreign players, including Darren Sammy, had been invited.

PSCA makes special security arrangements: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has made special arrangements for the security of Pakistan and England cricket teams and officials during the three T20 matches in provincial capital through its cameras.

According to the details, more than 500 PSCA cameras are being used for special monitoring of cricket teams from hotels to stadiums, team routes and inside the stadium. In addition, more than 150 police communication officers are on duty at the PPPIC3 Centre for surveillance of matches. Moreover, team routes are also being monitored with Police Response Unit (PRU) vehicle cameras.

Safe Cities Authority's Mobile Command Vehicle is present at the Gaddafi Stadium for monitoring the matches. The PSCA spokesperson said that the PSCA was fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies for foolproof security arrangements.