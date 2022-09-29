Tribunal formed to probe use of force against Azadi March

LAHORE:Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Adviser to CM on Information, has said a tribunal has been formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to probe cruelty and brutality carried out by PMLN during the May 25 Azadi March, adding the perpetrators of fascism will soon be brought to justice.

During the Azadi March, PMLN blatantly violated the sanctity of the 'Chadar and Chardeewari'. He maintained that the Punjab government is not targeting anyone for revenge, adding all matters are being handled within the scope of law and justice.

He said that all the characters behind the regime change operation are being exposed after the PM house audio leaks. The nation already knew the aims and objectives of the regime change operation; audio leaks have further confirmed it.

The Adviser to CM said that the people are already suffering the incompetence of Ishaq Dar. He maintained that Imran Khan is a true patriot, and under his leadership the people of Pakistan will destroy all the idols of the mafia.