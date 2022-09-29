Partly cloudy forecast

 
Thursday September 29, 2022
September 29, 2022

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 33.2°C and minimum was 24.2°C.

