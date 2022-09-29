Matric exams from Oct 6

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Second Annual Examination 2022 will commence from October 6. As per the details, Part-II (Class-10) exam will start from October 6 while Part-I (Class-9) will start from October 18, 2022.
LAHORE:Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said due to the efforts of police, people sleep in their homes...
LAHORE::Lahore Waste Management Company has dismissed the services of several long absent employees here on...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority is set to upgrade food laboratories to counter a deceptive maneuver of food business...
LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mahmood Al Hasan appreciated the performance of...
LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk presided over a meeting regarding appointments in the second phase...
LAHORE:Availability of standardised agricultural inputs for upcoming wheat crop should be ensured in the market and...
Comments