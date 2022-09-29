 
Thursday September 29, 2022
Matric exams from Oct 6

By Our Correspondent
September 29, 2022

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Second Annual Examination 2022 will commence from October 6. As per the details, Part-II (Class-10) exam will start from October 6 while Part-I (Class-9) will start from October 18, 2022.

