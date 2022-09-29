Rabies awareness walk

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Wednesday arranged an awareness walk and vaccination camp to mark World Rabies Day with the theme of “One Health Zero Deaths” to create awareness among public against rabies.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Directors/Chairpersons from different departments, students from Vets Care Club, faculty members, staff members from Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and representatives from different pharmaceutical industries participated.

The walk started from the VC Office and culminated at the Pet Centre after taking a round of City Campus. Meanwhile, UVAS Pet Centre also arranged a free rabies vaccination camp to mark the day. The VC opened the camp by vaccinating a pet cat.