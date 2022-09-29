SACM holds open court

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Taimur Ali Lali on Wednesday said that the welfare of the people and resolving their issues was among top priorities of the Punjab government.
He said that all possible measures were being taken under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. He was talking to the party workers and the people who came for the solution to their problems. He listened to the complaints of the citizens of his constituency and issued immediate orders for redress.
