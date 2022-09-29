Woman’s beheaded body found

LAHORE:A beheaded body of a woman was found in the limits of Shahdara Town police on Wednesday.

The victim, yet to be identified, was shot in the head and her body was thrown into the Ravi. Police said the body is decomposed and beyond recognition. The identification of the body is possible only through DNA test for which the samples will be sent to Punjab Forensic. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Man arrested for raping a job seeker woman Township police arrested a man who raped a woman by luring her with a job through social media. The accused identified as Waqar lured the woman to the township area and raped her. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim.

254 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 918 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 08 people died, whereas 926 were injured. Out of this 536 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in the majority (72%) road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 474 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 348 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 254 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 245 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 Multan in with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 49 road accidents and 51 victims.

The details further revealed that 934 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 749 males & 185 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 165 were under 18 years of age, 502 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 267 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 784 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 18 vans, 14 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.