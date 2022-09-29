UET holds Mushaira for flood victims

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Literary Society organised a fundraising Mushaira in the New Auditorium Complex to help those affected by floods on Wednesday.

Well-known poets from all over the country including Abbas Tabish, Farhat Abbas Shah, Ali Zaryoun, Rehman Faris, Tehzeeb Hafi, Hamida Shaheen, Fariha Naqvi and Nilufar Afzal and a large number of students participated in the poetic symposium where an amount of Rs270,000 were collected for the flood victims. Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, Senior Warden Dr M Mushtaq and Registrar M Asif were also present on this occasion.