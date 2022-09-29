UET holds Mushaira for flood victims

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Literary Society organised a fundraising Mushaira in the New Auditorium Complex to help those affected by floods on Wednesday.
Well-known poets from all over the country including Abbas Tabish, Farhat Abbas Shah, Ali Zaryoun, Rehman Faris, Tehzeeb Hafi, Hamida Shaheen, Fariha Naqvi and Nilufar Afzal and a large number of students participated in the poetic symposium where an amount of Rs270,000 were collected for the flood victims. Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, Senior Warden Dr M Mushtaq and Registrar M Asif were also present on this occasion.
LAHORE:Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said due to the efforts of police, people sleep in their homes...
LAHORE::Lahore Waste Management Company has dismissed the services of several long absent employees here on...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority is set to upgrade food laboratories to counter a deceptive maneuver of food business...
LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mahmood Al Hasan appreciated the performance of...
LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk presided over a meeting regarding appointments in the second phase...
LAHORE:Availability of standardised agricultural inputs for upcoming wheat crop should be ensured in the market and...
Comments