Central Punjab gain five points as Shafique hits first double ton

LAHORE: Abdullah Shafique came up with his career’s maiden first-class double-century at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old smashed 232 -- a knock embellished with 28 fours and four sixes – at a remarkable strike rate of 89.

His innings played a crucial role in Central Punjab pocketing maximum batting points (five) for being at 411 for eight at 100-over-mark before they were bowled out for 428 by Sindh on the second day of what is the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23.

Abdullah began the day at 189 and had the company of all-rounder Aamer Yamin, who scored a 77-ball 70. The pair added 135 for the seventh wicket.

Sindh, in reply, had managed 270 for five by the close of play - after being reduced to 94 for three – thanks to an unbeaten 86-run stand between Fawad Alam (75 not out) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (42 not out).

Twenty-year-old Saim Ayub – whose extraordinary batting at the top of the order helped Sindh to their maiden National T20 title this month – showed his class on his first-class debut with a solid 71 off 96 (nine fours and a six).

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Kashif Bhatti’s lower-order blitz helped Balochistan finish at 473 all out after they began the day on 324 for five. Kashif smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his 84-ball 71 and was supported by number 10 batter Khurram Shahzad who made 47 in 69 balls (eight fours).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had lost five batters for 151 before stumps. Kamran Ghulam, with his unbeaten 64 off 105 (nine fours and a six) held Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s innings together after they were three down for 34. He added 67 runs with Adil Amin (39 off 60). Kamran will begin the proceedings on Thursday with Rehan Afridi, who is not out on 20.

Northern posted a mammoth 529 for five against Southern Punjab at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, courtesy an extraordinary 170 not out off 236 balls from Mubasir Khan, the last season’s player of the tournament. Mubasir smashed 22 fours and a six after starting the day on 74.

Southern Punjab were two wickets down for 128. Opener Zain Abbas was batting at 69. Salman Ali Agha (35 not out) joined him at the other end.

Scores in brief:

Sindh opted to bowl against Central Punjab at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Central Punjab 428 all out, 102.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique 232, Aamer Yamin 70; Mir Hamza 3-72, Asif Mehmood 3-128)

Sindh 270-5, 66 overs (Fawad Alam 75 not out, Saim Ayub 71, Sarfaraz Ahmed 42 not out; Aamer Yamin 2-50)

Innings points – Central Punjab (six), Sindh (five)

Northern chose to bat against Southern Punjab at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Northern 529-5d, 133 overs (Mubasir Khan 170 not out, Abdul Faseeh 151, Umar Amin 89, Sarmad Bhatti 81; Hassan Khan 3-94, Ali Usman 2-143)

Southern Punjab 128-2, 47 overs (Zain Abbas 69 not out, Salman Ali Agha 35 not out)

Innings points – Northern (five), Southern Punjab (one)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opted to bowl against Balochistan at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Balochistan 473 all out, 123 overs (Azeem Ghumman 78, Kashif Bhatti 71, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 69, Ali Waqas 59, Haseebullah 53, Khurram Shahzad 47; Arshad Iqbal 4-114, Mohammad Sarwar Afrid 2-55, Ihsanullah 2-104)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 151-5, 45 overs (Kamran Ghulam 64 not out, Adil Amin 39, Rehan Afridi 20 not out; Khurram Shahzad 2-37)

Innings points – Balochistan (five), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (two).