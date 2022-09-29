Labourers have gravely suffered due to floods, moot told

Labourers being the most underprivileged section in society gravely suffer due to disasters caused by climate change as is the case of the recent flood emergency in Pakistan that has severely affected the workers in the calamity-hit areas.

This was stated by former PPP MNA from Punjab and labour leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed while speaking as the chief guest at a roundtable discussion here on Wednesday on the effects of the recent flood disaster on the workers’ class in the country. Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani chaired the session.

Other labour leaders who spoke on the occasion said that labourers and workers had directly become victims of the grave natural calamity caused in all the provinces of the country due to the heavy monsoon rains and floods.

Former PPP lawmaker Chaudhry Manzoor said that Pakistan was among the first victims of the adverse phenomenon of climate change as the extreme weather events had gravely affected the workers in the country.

He said an international conference would be held in Islamabad next month to assess the suffering of the labourers due to climate change and adverse economic conditions in the country and also to seek the help of developed countries to end the miseries of the workers in this regard. He said that later on a similar conference would be held in Karachi.

The former MNA said that adverse economic conditions had rendered millions of workers in the country jobless. He said the workers had to suffer gravely due to higher taxation in the country.

He said the PPP would remain steadfast in its struggle against the privatisation of the state-owned enterprises in the country. He said the labourers had emerged as the worst sufferers of the process of privatisation so far carried out in the country as the privatised organisations despite earning billions of rupees had given nothing to them.

He also vehemently opposed the agenda of privatisation of the present government that was meant to plunder national resources.

The Sindh labour and human resources minister told the moot that rains and floods had rendered over 7.1 million people homeless in Sindh. He said the grave natural calamity had killed 747 persons, including 319 children, in the province while 8,422 persons had been injured.

He said the Sindh government after getting help from all the relief sources from within the country and outside Pakistan was able to get tents for providing temporary shelter to over 300,000 displaced persons only.

He said the Sindh government had approached local and foreign contractors for the emergency procurement of tents for the flood victims, but it was impossible to arrange temporary shelters in such a large number at a time.

He appealed to all the concerned quarters to work together to provide relief to the flood victims in the country as no government or organisation alone could handle such a massive tragedy.