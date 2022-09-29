Assistant food controller’s house burgled

Robbers looted cash, prize bonds and gold worth over Rs25 million during a burglary at the house of an assistant food controller in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

Two armed men on a motorcycle held assistant controller Sikandar Ali of the food department of the Sindh government hostage at gunpoint when he was parking his car inside his house located within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. One of them put a pistol to his head and told him to take them inside the house, the food official said and added that they warned him of dire consequences if he attempted to offer resistance.

The robbers then held the other family members hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs17 million cash, 55 tolas of gold and prize bonds worth Rs2 million. Ali said that the total value of the looted cash, gold and prize bonds was around Rs25 million, which he had got after selling a family house. He said the money had to be divided among the family members.

Following the incident, police reached the property and inquired about the burglary. Police suspected that someone from among the relatives or a former domestic worker could have been behind the incident. A case has been lodged and the investigation is continuing.