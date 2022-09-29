Wahab still KMC administrator as resignation not accepted

The Sindh government has asked Barrister Murtaza Wahab to continue working in his capacity as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator deeming that he unduly decided to resign in the heat of the moment.

This was disclosed by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday as he addressed a press conference along with Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Wahab had submitted his resignation on Monday following an order of the Sindh High Court that restrained the K-Electric from collecting municipal taxes from the people of Karachi through its power bills. To a query, the local government minister clarified that Wahab’s resignation had not been accepted by the Sindh government and still he was the KMC administrator.

Shah said the Sindh chief minister had asked Wahab to continue working as the city’s administrator. He praised the performance of Wahab as the KMC administrator, and remarked that he had acted out of his emotions while deciding to submit his resignation.

Shah said that after the recent rains and flash floods, the problem of mosquitos had arisen due to which malaria, dengue and other diseases had been spreading. He added that spray machines had been made available at the union council level in the entire province, for which the chief minister had released special funds.

He explained that the spray campaign was under way in the entire province, while the district administration, irrigation department and local bodies were working together for de-watering. In response to another question, the local government minister said the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari was stable, and he had undergone a normal procedure last night. He prayed for health of the former president who is also the co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Addressing a press conference, Wahab recalled his development work and said that he worked day and night for the city. “We built all the major streets.” “It would have been easier for me to ask the prime minister and the chief minister for funds, but I did not, as I believe the way of the law is the only solution,” he said. “The Constitution and the law of the land have a solution for everything.”

He said as per the relevant law the metropolitan corporation was authrorised to impose taxes. “When the city roads are submerged, nobody knocks on Waeem Akhtar or Naeem-ur-Rehman’s door, the citizens question me, the government, and the KMC for answers,” Wahab added.