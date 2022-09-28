Elders seek cancellation of mine lease

BARA: The elders of the Kamarkhel tribe in the Tirah valley on Tuesday asked the government to cancel the coal lease in the Takhtkai area and take legal action against those who had allegedly usurped the rights of the original landowners.
Speaking at a press conference, Sina Gul Asir, Subedar Syed Razam, Subedar Bahadur Khan and others said that they had conveyed to the local administration and the leaseholders including Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, Sher Salam Adamkhel and Abdul Wazir Kamrakhel that all the new and old coalmine leases in Takhtkai were in the hands of a few so-called elders. They maintained said the elders of Takhtkai would be held responsible if there was any unrest.
They said that they had written an application to the administration to cancel the lease but to no avail. The elders asked the officers to stop the lease process which they alleged was fake and address the concerns of the original landowners of Takhtkai.
