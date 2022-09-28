Efforts urged to transform society

HARIPUR: Speakers here on Tuesday stressed the need for concerted efforts on the part of students and academia to transform society and bring economic development.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a conference titled “National Integrity and Role of Youth’ held as part of the Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference at the University of Haripur. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rahman said that educational institutions had an important role to play in ensuring peace in society.

He said it was incumbent on the faculty members and students to join hands to transform the society. “Nobody can ignore the significance of peace and tranquillity in a society as both are interconnected and imperative for the economic development and prosperity of a country,” Prof Shafiq-ur-Rahman said, adding that the youth should realize their responsibility for transferring a peaceful society to the next generation.

He called for arranging orientation sessions and dialogue on specific topics for the youth, especially the university students, as they were about to complete education and start a practical life.

Director General of the National Commission for Women Neelorfar said women were playing a crucial role in the development and prosperity of the country. She said the women were committed to grooming up the next generation of youth who would be the torchbearers of the peaceful society and contribute their share to the development of the country.