34pc believe floodwater will drain out in one month: survey

ISLABABAD: Water will drain out in one month from the flooded areas, hope 34pc Pakistanis. However, 19pc people believe it will take one to four months.

To a question about the problems being faced by people in the affected areas, 52pc complained about food shortages, while 56pc said they were worried about shutting down electricity and schools, according to a survey by Gallup Pakistan. About 1,000 people from across the country participated in it. The survey was conducted between September 1 and September 16, 2022.

The survey found water drainage would be completed in a month or less. Over 34 percent of Pakistanis were optimistic about it. However, 19pc people said it would take four months or more. Over 15pc said water would drain out in two months, while 13pc expressed the fear it would take three months.

Over 52pc Pakistanis complained of lack of food, to a question of problems in flood-affected areas, but 48pc denied it. Over 56pc said their power supply had been suspended, while 44pc said it had been restored. In the survey, 56pc complained about the closure of schools in flood-affected areas. However, 44pc said schools had reopened. To a question, 69pc said they were home at the time, however, 31pc said they were staying at camps.