Nishioka eliminates Evans in Korea Open

SEOUL: Fifth seed Dan Evans was knocked out of the Korea Open in the first round on Tuesday, losing to Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets.
The world number 25 quickly conceded the first set 6-2, before putting up a fight in the second set to push the match to a 6-6 tiebreaker that world number 56 Nishioka eventually won.
The match lasted one hour and 49 minutes.
This is the fifth time that the two players have faced each other, Nishioka having won all five previous times.
