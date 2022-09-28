Three foreign players in two U14 Asian events

KARACHI: Only three foreign players are participating in two under-14 Asian Tennis Championships that are scheduled in Islamabad from October 1-16.

According to the entry lists, Hammad Kashif is the only foreign player from Great Britain in the first leg of the championships.

Veitnam’s Khang Nguyen and Hammad from GB are two foreign players in the second leg while one girl from Vietnam will also compete in this leg.

Pakistan’s Hasnain Ali Rizwan (Asian number 2) is top seed in both the events. It is to be noted that three foreign players, including an Indian, withdrew from the first leg and four foreign players withdrew from the second leg.

Each leg has four events in singles and doubles for two categories that are to be played on the hard courts of PTF Tennis Complex.

Arif Qureshi is the tournament referee and Zaira Ahmad Zaka is the tournament director.