Siegfried Aikman gets Pakistan visa

ISLAMABAD: Siegfried Aikman, the Dutch national and the head coach of Pakistan hockey team has been granted a Pakistan visa on Tuesday.

“There have been some issues with the details provided by the coach to the Pakistan embassy in Holland. However, the matter has been resolved as he has been granted a Pakistan visa to join the national hockey camp underway in Karachi. We are trying to book his ticket on the first available flight to Pakistan,” a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official when contacted said.