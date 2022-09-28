Sindh bowled out for 256 by Central Punjab

KARACHI: Stumper Muhammad Hassan scored 72 as Sindh were bowled out for 256 in their first innings by Central Punjab on the first day of the four-day game of the first round of the Cricket Associations Championship 2022-2023 here at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Hassan added 111 for the sixth wicket stand with the skipper Hassan Mohsin, who chipped in with a 45 which contained five fours. Danish Aziz struck 56 off 125 balls which carried nine sweetly-timed fours. Pacers Nisar Ahmed (4-29) and Bilawal Iqbal (3-29) did a fine job with the leather.

Central Punjab, in response, were seven without loss in their first innings at stumps.

At the KCCA Stadium, Zeeshan Ashraf blasted 130 to enable Southern Punjab to post 270 all out in their first innings against Northern.

Zeeshan, who opened the innings, hammered seven fours and five sixes in his fantastic 163-ball knock. Southern Punjab had lost three wickets for just 24 on the board. However, Zeeshan added 169 runs for the fourth wicket with Rameez Alam (66) to revive the innings. Rameez smacked six fours and one six in his 124-ball knock. Mohammad Umair made 41 off 62 bals, striking one four and one six.

Northern, in response, were seven without loss.

Here at the NBP Sports Complex, Balochistan were folded for 256 in their first innings by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohammad Shahid scored 65, striking ten fours in his 79-ball knock. He added 63 for the seventh wicket with Jalat Khan who chipped in with 45 off 87 balls, featuring five fours.

In reply, KP were 64 without loss at close. Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat was batting on 37 in which he had cracked three fours while skipper Israrullah was at the crease on 26 which had four fours.