Faseeh, Shafique smash centuries on QEA opening day

LAHORE: Teenager Abdul Faseeh’s first-class season was off to a dream start as the Northern opener scored his maiden century on the first day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23.

The 19-year-old left-hander made a sparkling 151 at almost run-a-ball, smashing 24 boundaries (20 fours and four sixes) in 158 balls against Southern Punjab in what is his only second match.

Faseeh added 188 runs for the second wicket with his captain Umar Amin, who missed a century by 11 runs, scoring 89 in 151 balls (11 fours and a six).

Northern finished the day at 379 for four – having already secured four batting points. Adding 21 more to the total in the next eight overs will get them maximum batting points.

All-rounder Mubasir Khan, player of the tournament of the last season, was unbeaten on 74 off 98 (10 fours) and had the company of Sarmad Bhatti (35 not out) when bails were drawn at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Southern Punjab all-rounder Hassan Khan took three wickets for 68. He bowled Faseeh, Umar and Faizan Riaz.

Abdullah Shafique was nearing his maiden double-century in Central Punjab’s fixture against Sindh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. He was not out on 189 (23 fours and three sixes), scored at a strike rate of 82. This is his highest first-class score. All-rounder Aamer Yamin was unbeaten on 61, struck off just 66 balls (six fours and two sixes).

Sindh’s right-arm medium fast Asif Mehmood, who was a touch expensive, leaking 109 in 18 overs, took three wickets on his debut as Central Punjab were 358 for six at the close of play.

Balochistan were 324 for five in 89 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as Azeem Ghumman top-scored with 78 off 144. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai continued to impress as he made 69 in 83 and Ali Waqas was not out on 55 off 117.

After the fall of Imran Butt, Azeem and Bangalzai added 133 runs for the second wicket.

Scores in brief:

Northern 379-4, 92 overs (Abdul Faseeh 151, Umar Amin 89, Mubasir Khan 74 not out, Sarmad Bhatti 35 not out; Hassan Khan 3-68)

Innings points – Northern (four), Southern Punjab (one)

Central Punjab 358-6, 90 overs (Abdullah Shafique 189 not out, Aamer Yamin 61 not out, Qasim Akram 31; Asif Mehmood 3-109)

Innings points – Central Punjab (four), Sindh (two)

Balochistan 324-5, 89 overs (Azeem Ghumman 78, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 69, Ali Waqas 55 not out, Asad Shafiq 34, Haseebullah 32 not out)