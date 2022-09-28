Flood victims’ relief aid: CM regrets non-release of Punjab share by Centre

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed concern over non-payment of Rs146 billion to Punjab province by the federal government and regretted that the federal government has blocked legal and constitutionally-binding dues of Punjab province.

Presiding over a meeting about the development, the chief minister made it clear that the federal government had not given anything to Punjab from the aid given to flood affectees. The federal government has not released the share for the construction of houses for flood victims, he added and pointed out that rehabilitation activities could also be hampered. Similarly, he noted that different projects could be compromised because of the stoppage of Rs146 billion.

The chief minister stressed that the Punjab government was striving to provide free medicines and other facilities to the patients and hospitals’ completion work could also be affected due to the non-release of dues from the Centre as the federal government created hurdles by stopping the share of Punjab. He pointed out that thousands of kilometres long dilapidated roads in Punjab needed immediate repair and rehabilitation but the funds meant for Punjab were intentionally stopped so that the province could be ruined because of the stoppage of development work. In fact, the stoppage of funds for an important federating unit like Punjab is a negation of the concept of national unity and cohesion, the CM said.

SC LAWYERS : A delegation of Supreme Court lawyers led by Barrister Ali Zafar, Abid Zubairi and Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui called on the chief minister at his office and discussed different matters.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Adviser Amer Saeed Raan, and Hasaan Niazi Advocate were also present. The chief minister announced that lawyers’ colonies would be established in every tehsil and district of the province, adding that lawyers and their families would be provided free medical facilities equal to gazetted officers. He also announced restoring the Public Defender Act without any delay and added that around 1,500 lawyers would be accommodated through this Act.

The CM announced a service structure for public prosecution department, construction of a parking plaza near the Shah Chirag building and repair of the Punjab Bar Council and hostel buildings and cited that the PBC building was completed in his last tenure.Amir Saeed Raan mentioned that the design of the parking plaza was approved in 2017-18.

RABI-UL-AWWAL: The chief minister congratulated the Muslims on the start of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. In a statement, he said that Allah Almighty sent Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a mercy for all the worlds.

His blessed life has been described as the embodiment of the Qur’an, which contains complete guidance and direction for the Muslims, he said. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave an ideal socio-economic system in a short period, he noted.

TOURISM DAY: The chief minister said that Pakistan has an abundance of beautiful places, tourist spots and places of religious importance.

In his message, the CM said the purpose of celebrating the day was to promote tourism culture in the province as the motto of world tourism day-2022 is “rethinking tourism.” New tourist spots were being introduced along with the provision of facilities as the tourism sector is an important source to earn foreign exchange, he concluded.