Babusar Top, adjacent areas receive first snowfall

CHILAS: First rainfall of autumn at Babusar Top and surrounding areas, has announced beginning of cold weather in the region, reported local media on Sunday.

Light snowfall and rainfall in upper areas, have knocked the door in Diamer district. The mercury has dropped in the region and people have started wearing warm garments. Local people have started moving from Gutti Das and Babusar to Chilas.

Local administration has also advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel owing to the rough weather. According to roads the upper regions of Diamer district including Nanga Parbat and Batogah Top also receiving snowfall.

The National Flood Relief Coordination Centre (NFRCC) has reported hot and dry weather in most parts of the country in last 24 hours with maximum temperature 41 Celsius recorded in Balochistan’s Sibi district.

The weather will likely to remain partly cloudy in most upper areas in coming 24 hours, while rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Upper Punjab, Kashmir, Upper KP, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the weather forecast.