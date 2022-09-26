Bodies formed to assess flood damage in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted committees of different departments to carry out a survey of the houses damaged completely or partially in three tehsils of the district during the recent flash floods.

“The committees are led by the assistant commissioners of different tehsils,” Additional Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Zia Malik told reporters here on Sunday.

“We would take legal action against such applicants whose houses were not damaged in the recent floods but they moved applications to avail the compensation amount,” Malik said.

He said the committees composed of army personnel, tehsil municipal administration, and communication and works department would jointly carry out the survey of the damaged houses.

“These committees are constituted in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils to complete the survey task,” Malik said. The AAC said that only the owners of destroyed or damaged houses could get the financial benefit.