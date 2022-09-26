Canadian government requested to arrest Pakistani youth killers

PESHAWAR: Relatives and well-wishers of the young man from Mardan who was shot dead recently in Canada, have asked the Canadian government to arrest his murderers and provide protection to Muslims to curb such tragic incidents in future.

“A 20-year-old, Mustafa Khan, known as Prince, was shot dead by some unknown criminals in Surry, British Colombia in Canada on September 14 but his body was handed over to his parents on September 22 and buried the same day in Canada,” said his maternal uncle, Haroon Bacha.

Hailing from the Mardan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tall and handsome Mustafa migrated to Canada along with his parents and was doing wooden flooring and signboard business with his uncles.

He was fond of bodybuilding, travelling, doing online business and always used precious cars, and brand items. That was why his family and friends would call him “Prince.”

Haroon Bacha said he went out with his friends in Barnabi, where some unknown criminal shot him four times on his back. He breathed his last in the Barnabi Hospital.

The young man had neither any enmity nor had ever exchanged hot words with anyone. He was very polite and only interested in bodybuilding, travelling, racing, and concentrated on his health, worship and business.

Soon after hearing the tragic news, his father fell unconscious and is paralyzed now. His mother is still not stable while his grandmother is in a state of shock.

His relatives and Muslim community offered Namaz-e- Janaza in Canada. Out of his four uncles, two were in Canada while another two offered funeral in absentia in Dehri Hasan Abad in Rawalpindi.

His maternal uncles, Haroon Bacha, Mehranul Haq and Shahanul Haq said his parents were unable to speak.

They said they had moved their nephews and children for better education and future but the criminals ruined their life.

They said the killing of Prince had exposed the tall claims of so-called developed Canada and its modern technology as it could not arrest the criminals.

Haroon Bacha appealed to the Canadian government and president to look into the case to arrest criminals and take steps to protect the life of Pakistani nationals.