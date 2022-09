Overcharging on perishable items goes unabated

LAHORE:Mainly increasing trend recorded in the prices of all essential perishable items this week while the district management remained busy on social media governance model where it believes sharing a price list is sufficient to enforce official rates in the City.

Interestingly, the sellers across the City keep displaying the rate list at their shops and carts but they refuse to sell the items at the official rates. Those argue on it, the sellers ask to go somewhere else where the items are sold at official rates.

Besides the perishable items which rates are fixed on daily basis, the meat shops sellers are also openly violating the rates while they are sitting at their permanent shops. This week price of chicken live bird increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs256 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs384 per kg, and sold at Rs410-700 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs67-72 per kg, B-Grade Rs63-68 per kg, C-grade fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs35-38 kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs20, fixed at Rs88-92 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, B-grade at Rs73-78 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs68-73 per kg, sold at Rs80-85 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs123-128 kg, sold at Rs160-180 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs15-122 per kg, and C-grade at Rs106-112 per kg, B&C sold at Rs140-150 per kg.

The price of garlic local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs270-290 sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs267-280 per kg, and Chinese reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs252-265 per kg, both sold at Rs320-350 per kg.

Cucumber farm price reduced by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs80-84 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs200 per kg.

Brinjal price declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Bitter gourd price increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Zucchini local white price reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

The price of lemon local declined by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, lemon Chinese by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs360-370 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs240 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs50 per bundle.

Radish price gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53-196 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs130-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

The price of banana special reduced by Rs27 per dozen, fixed at Rs128-135 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs82-90 per dozen, sold at Rs120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs70-74 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs45-47 per dozen, sold at Rs50-60 per dozen.

Grapes Gola price reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs160-167 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani fixed at Rs340-350 per kg, sold at Rs450-500 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg, Kandhari gained by Rs25 per kg, was fixed at Rs172-180 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, pomegranate bedana was fixed at Rs430-450 per kg, sold at Rs600-700 per kg, pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs255-270 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Persimmon A-grade was fixed at Rs132-138 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, and B-grade at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs130-150 per kg.