T20 matches security reviewed

LAHORE:Security and traffic arrangements for the three international T20 matches between Pakistan and England to be held in the provincial capital from September 28 have been finalised.

In this regard, full dress rehearsal was organised by all wings of Lahore police. All security and traffic arrangements were checked regarding arrival of cricket teams, departure from residence and stadium movement. Senior police officers reviewed the route of private hotel teams from Hajj Terminal Old Airport. They also met the police officers and personnel posted on duty and gave them instructions about security and traffic management.

CCPO also visited Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements at the entrances and exits and gates of Gaddafi Stadium. He visited different sections, pavilions and different enclosures of the stadium and checked the arrangements.