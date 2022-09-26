City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain was recorded in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Rain was recorded in several localities, including Airport, Samanabad, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulberg, Nishtar Town, Johar Town, Pani Wala Talab, Mughalpura, Iqbal Town, Tajpura, Upper Mall, and Chowk Nakhuda.

Met officials said that moist currents were penetrating upper parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting western/upper parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 28°C and minimum was 22°C.