 
close
Monday September 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

N Korea fires ballistic missile

By AFP
September 26, 2022

Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, Seoul’s military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang. With talks long-stalled, nuclear-armed North Korea has doubled down on its banned weapons programmes, even revamping its laws earlier this month to declare itself an "irreversible" nuclear power.

Comments