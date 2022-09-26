 
close
Monday September 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

UK’s opposition Labour vows to reverse tax cut for richest

By AFP
September 26, 2022

London: The leader of the UK’s main opposition party on Sunday vowed to reverse a tax cut for top earners announced by the Conservative government as the nation heads for recession. The new Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss supports tax cuts as a way to stimulate economic growth and her government removed a top rate of 45 percent for the highest earners in a "mini-budget" announced Friday.

Comments