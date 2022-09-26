United Arab Emirates agrees to supply Germany with gas, diesel

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates agreed on Sunday an "energy security" deal with Germany to supply liquefied natural gas and diesel as Berlin searches for new power sources to replace Russian supplies.

Emirati industry minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber called it a "landmark new agreement" that "reinforces the rapidly growing energy partnership between the UAE and Germany", at a signing attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.