Inflation bites as Thai election looms

Bangkok: Sheltering from rain near Bangkok’s Grand Palace, scores of unemployed Thais queue alongside homeless people waiting for free meals as 14-year-high inflation sends living costs soaring -- causing a headache for the government ahead of a looming general election.

The leadership came to power eight years ago under Prayut Chan-O-Cha, promising to provide stability after long-running protests started to hit the kingdom’s economy. However, it struggled to live up to its pledges and the damage wrought by the pandemic on the travel industry has been compounded by a global inflationary crisis that has sent prices rising beyond many people’s reach. And in a move seen as symbolic of the severity of the situation but likely to cause more pain for consumers, the government recently raised the price of instant noodles for the first time in more than a decade after manufacturers agitated for a rise.