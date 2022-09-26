Supplementary panel ­match officials to get retainers: PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that it has introduced retainers for its Supplementary Panel match officials.

"As such, all 23 match officials, including 15 umpires and eight match referees, in the panel will receive a monthly retainer of Rs25,000 during the 2022-23 season," the Board said.

"Previously, only match officials on the international and elite panel were on retainers, but the latest decision ensures all 43 match officials on the Pakistan Cricket Board panel are now being looked after by the game’s governing body in Pakistan. The retainers of the match officials on the international and elite panels are Rs132,250 and Rs69,575, respectively.

"Apart from the retainers, the PCB also provides other benefits to its match officials during the cricket season, including match fees (Rs10,000 per day), daily allowances (Rs2,500 per day), four or five-star accommodation (whatever is available) as well as air and ground travel.

“As such, a match official can earn up to Rs52,000 from a four-day match. . . , while his earning from a limited overs match will be Rs15,000," the Board said.

It added that scorers are also looked after by the PCB. For a domestic match, a scorer receives a match fee of Rs7,500 per day and a daily allowance of Rs2,500, whereas for a practice match, a scorer receives Rs1,500 per day as match fee and a daily allowance of Rs2,000.

"For outstation domestic and age-group matches, the PCB also provides logistical support to the scorers," the Board said.