PCB confirms hiring six foreign coaches

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that six foreign coaches, including two former international players from England, have been roped in to work with the domestic teams during the forthcoming domestic season which will begin with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this week.

England’s former international Paul Franks, who has a load of coaching experience, will work as head coach of the Central Punjab. The 43-year old Franks belongs to Nottinghamshire. He played one ODI — against the West Indies on July 20, 2000. As a right-arm pacer he picked up 524 wickets in 215 first-class matches. As a left-handed batsman he amassed 7185 runs in 215 first-class matches at an average of 27.95.

Former England left-handed stumper Paul Nixon, having the experience of playing 19 ODIs, will work with Sindh. The Cumberland-born left-handed batsman scored 297 runs in the ODIs. He also played one T20 International.

Nixon guided Jamaican Tallawahs to two Caribbean Premier League titles and is currently working as head coach of Leicestershire. He will relinquish the role in the coming days before traveling to Pakistan to take up the new assignment.

Bilal Shafayat (Central Punjab) and John Sadler (Sindh) will act as fielding coaches. Richard Stonier (Central Punjab) and Ian Fisher (Sindh), also from England, will be strength and conditioning coaches.

Richard Stonier worked with the Bangladesh Under-19 team which won the ICC Under-19 World Cup held in South Africa in 2020.

Central Punjab head coach Paul Franks said: “We have got exciting talent all around. I am looking forward to seeing everybody. I love coaching and I really enjoy coaching for the right reasons. It's all about the players and I am really excited about the next few months here in Pakistan.

“I have been to Pakistan before; I came with England U19 in the late 1990s. Then I was a very young man making my way in the game and I loved the enthusiasm for the game. But I always said to myself that I would want to come back one day. This opportunity as a coach doesn’t come around all the time. It was too good an opportunity to miss and I am really looking forward to working with the players.

Sindh head coach Paul Nixon said: “Pakistan is a wonderful place to play cricket and who wouldn't want the opportunity of coming to Pakistan. I have seen the Sindh team play so well in the T20 of late. They've been outstanding, their balance of experience and youth is just incredible. They've got some exciting, international cricketers and seriously, good, talented youth coming through as well.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed as a leader brings the calmness and the experience, he is a very honest, open cricketer. Mir Hamza, who's been over to Sussex, bowled beautifully over there in England, he is a high class player to have in our side. Saim Ayub looks a magnificent young left-hander batter, very positive attacking player, which is exactly what we need.