Ghani vows arrest of Korangi teenager’s rapists, murderers

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said the provincial government will ensure the early arrest of the culprits behind the recent heinous incident of murdering a teenage girl in Korangi after subjecting her to sexual violence.

Ghani gave the assurance on behalf of the provincial government on Sunday when he met the bereaved father of the teenage girl for offering his condolences. He also prayed for the soul of the departed. He said the culprits behind the barbaric incident in Korangi will soon be arrested and be handed stern punishment in accordance with the law.

The labour minister also visited different areas of District Korangi to meet leaders and activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at their homes to offer his condolences on the recent deaths of their near and dear ones.

Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, was accompanied on the occasion by PPP District Korangi President Jawed Sheikh and other local leaders of the party. The minister met the bereaved family whose multiple members were recently injured and killed due to a blast in the underground water storage tank in their house in the 100 Quarters area of Korangi. He offered his condolences to the aggrieved family and prayed for the souls of the departed.

He then visited the residence of PPP Sindh Council member Haroon Khattak to offer his condolences over the death of his father, and also prayed for the soul of the departed. Next, he visited the residence of senior PPP activist Syed Fakhruddin belonging to Union Committee No. 8 of District Korangi, to offer his condolences over the death of his sister, and also prayed for the soul of the departed. In the end, the minister visited the home of Adnan Mughal, who has been nominated for the position of chairman of UC No. 10 in Korangi by the PPP, to offer his condolences over the death of his father, and also prayed for the soul of the departed.