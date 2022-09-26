Man killed in accident, two die from electrocution

A man was killed and another injured in a traffic accident in the city on Sunday. Two persons were injured in a road traffic accident near the Northern Bypass. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased person was identified as 27-year-old Nadeem, son of Ameer, and the injured man as Zahoor, 35.

Separately, a young labourer died of electrocution while working at a shop in the Mauripur area. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Umar, son of Dil Murad, who was a resident of the same area. In another incident, another young man identified as Zahid, 23, son of Haji Ahmed, died after suffering electric shocks in Korangi. His body was taken to the JPMC.