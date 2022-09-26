Haleem rubbishes Sindh govt’s claim it gave 2.5m mosquito nets to flood victims

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday negated the claims of the Sindh government regarding provision of 2.5 million mosquito nets among the flood-affected people of the province.

He said the reality did not corroborate the government’s claims as homeless flood victims had neither tents nor any protection against mosquitoes while living under the open sky. According to a statement issued by the PTI, the Sindh Assembly opposition leader met flood victims in Jamshoro and provided them relief items, including mosquito nets, on Sunday morning.

A large number of displaced people informed him that they had been living without shelter and had not got any aid even though they belonged to the home district of the Sindh chief minister.

Sheikh said the claim of the Sindh government that it had distributed hundreds of thousands of tents and other relief items among the displaced flood victims was baseless. He added that he had reached out to the homeless flood victims in Sindh after a considerable delay as he had to undergo a surgery in his injured leg after his undue imprisonment had come to an end.

He said that all the tall claims of the Sindh government regarding relief for the flood victims were false. He added that a very large number of calamity-stricken people had been present outdoors for the past several weeks without any assistance or aid sent by the government.

The Sindh government had failed to provide food rations and ensure drainage of floodwaters from the areas affected by the natural calamity, the PTI leader remarked. He added that one could have an idea about the sheer plight of the homeless flood victims elsewhere in Sindh after seeing that the disaster-hit people in the district of the Sindh CM had been facing severe hardships for the past many weeks.

Sheikh vowed that the PTI would not leave the calamity-stricken people in the province in their trying times alone and they would be provided necessary assistance.

Fumigation

PTI Sindh Deputy Information Secretary and MPA Shahzad Qureshi has written a letter to the chief executive officer of the Cantonment Board Clifton, Saleem Vatto, to carry out fumigation in the area.

The letter requested the cantonment board to spray disinfectants around DHA and Clifton to kill mosquitos, and clean wastewater and garbage piles on vacant plots in order to protect people from diseases.