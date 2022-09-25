 
Sunday September 25, 2022
FBR clarification No SRO issued for import of tax-free cars

September 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has categorically denied issuance of any SRO that allows import of duty and tax-free bulletproof vehicles. In a statement, it said the news which appeared in sections of the media was not based on facts. “The federal cabinet had made a decision in 2019 to allow the facility but no notification to this effect has been issued so far,” it added.

