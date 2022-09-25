FBR clarification No SRO issued for import of tax-free cars

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has categorically denied issuance of any SRO that allows import of duty and tax-free bulletproof vehicles. In a statement, it said the news which appeared in sections of the media was not based on facts. “The federal cabinet had made a decision in 2019 to allow the facility but no notification to this effect has been issued so far,” it added.
PM Shehbaz has said that Pakistan could import wheat from Russia in the aftermath of the destruction of farmland...
CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said those seeking to overthrow his government should worry about themselves
TEHRAN: Iran’s president has vowed to take action against protesters after more than a week of anti-government...
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed here on Friday and...
Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani seeks to further enhance Pak-Saudi bilateral relations
The IHC threw out PTI Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari’s plea requesting the court to declare sedition law illegal
Comments