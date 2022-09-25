Audio tape of PM’s discussion about Maryam’s son-in-law surfaces

ISLAMABAD: A leaked audio that has gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — contains a discussion regarding PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law, reported local media.
“He is our son-in-law, inform him about the issues in importing a plant from India,” PM Shehbaz allegedly said, to an unidentified man.
The unidentified man can be heard briefing the person, alleged to be the premier, about the consequences of taking the decision. PM Shehbaz allegedly asks him to convey all reservations to Maryam’s son-in-law and that he will personally meet him once he returns from Turkey.
At this, the other person allegedly advises PM Shehbaz to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, to which he agrees.
PM Shehbaz has said that Pakistan could import wheat from Russia in the aftermath of the destruction of farmland...
CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said those seeking to overthrow his government should worry about themselves
TEHRAN: Iran’s president has vowed to take action against protesters after more than a week of anti-government...
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed here on Friday and...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has categorically denied issuance of any SRO that allows import of duty and...
Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani seeks to further enhance Pak-Saudi bilateral relations
Comments