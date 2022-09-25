Angry mob vandalises Chandka Hospital over girl’s death

SUKKUR: An angry mob attacked and vandalised Chandika Medical College and Civil Hospital Larkana on Saturday after a snake-bite victim died and demanded
to register FIR for doctors’ negligence.
They stormed into the office of the medical superintendent and ransacked the furniture and medical equipment. Talking to newsmen, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Chandika Medical College Larkana Dr Gulzar Tunio said all possible treatments were provided to the patient but she could not be saved.
